NY woman pleads guilty to killing child, wounding officers

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A suburban New York woman has pleaded guilty to killing her 2½-year-old daughter and stabbing two police officers as they tried to help the child.

The Journal News reports that Cynthia Arce (ahr-SAY') pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted aggravated assault on Thursday in Westchester County Court.

Gabriella Boyd was found at her home in Mamaroneck in April 2018. An autopsy did not reveal a cause of death.

Officers had gone to the home to enforce a court order to turn the child over to her father. Their efforts were thwarted. They returned the next day after receiving a 911 call and were wounded.

The defense withdrew its motion for a psychiatric defense.

Arce was promised 25 years to life in prison when she is sentenced on Oct. 31.

Information from: The Journal News, http://www.lohud.com