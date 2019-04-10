NY man gets prison for strangling wife

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man will spend decades in prison for killing his estranged wife, who was found strangled in the bathtub of her luxury Manhattan apartment in 2009.

District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced Roderick Covlin's 25 years to life sentence on Wednesday.

The New Rochelle resident was convicted of murder last month. He and the victim, finance executive Shele Danishefsky Covlin, were embroiled in a bitter divorce and custody battle.

Police initially thought her death was an accident. For religious reasons her Orthodox Jewish family objected to an autopsy. But as suspicions mounted her body was exhumed and the medical examiner determined she'd been strangled.

Colvin, a trader and noted figure in the backgammon world, denied killing his wife. He said he performed CPR and called 911.