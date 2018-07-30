NY man gets prison for ice pick attack on ex-girlfriend

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend 14 times with an ice pick has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted murder.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino Jr. says David Rojas of Yonkers was sentenced on Monday for the November attack.

Rojas was in the passenger seat of the woman's parked car when he stabbed her. She got out and stumbled down the road in Hastings-on-Hudson, trying to flag down passing drivers.

One of them, high school athletics coach Jeff Michael, got the bloodied and screaming woman safely into his car. Then he used a football jersey to put pressure on her wounds and called 911.