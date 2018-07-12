NY invests $18M in Bronx youth programs to fight gangs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state will invest more than $18 million on youth programs in the Bronx in an effort to reduce gang recruitment.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined local leaders on Thursday to announce the funding. It will pay for the creation and expansion of afterschool programs, youth baseball and softball leagues, community centers, summer camps and violence prevention efforts.

Cuomo says the programs will offer local teens hope and an alternative to gang membership.

The move comes after 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was killed last month in what authorities believe was a case of mistaken identity linked to gang activity. Guzman-Feliz, known as "Junior," dreamed of becoming a police officer.

Cuomo calls the death a "call to action" to do more to curb gang violence and recruitment.