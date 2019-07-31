NW Indiana man admits killing girlfriend's mom and brother

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man faces up to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty in the fatal shootings of his girlfriend's brother and mother.

Thirty-seven-year-old Robert Stewart pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter and reckless homicide charges in the December 2017 killings .

Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss murder charges and firearm enhancements Stewart had also faced.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that if a Lake County judge accepts Stewart's plea at a Sept. 12 hearing the Merrillville man would face consecutive prison terms of 17 years and six years on the charges.

Authorities say Stewart killed 27-year-old Ryan Halbe and 55-year-old Candy Halbe at the woman's Merrillville home during an argument over Stewart's disciplining of his 7-year-old son.

Stewart was arrested after police found him hiding nearby in a shed.

