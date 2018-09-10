NH shooting victim died from single wound to chest

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a man who was shot to death in Manchester, New Hampshire, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano on Monday announced the cause of death for Justin Lee.

Lee was shot late Friday morning and died at a hospital. His death set off a manhunt and the city's SWAT team blocked off several blocks.

The gunman remains at large.

Officials say an arrest warrant for murder has been issued for Paul Dimick. Police say Dimick is considered armed and dangerous.