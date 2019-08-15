NH man accused of filming women in restroom, dressing room

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a 21-year-old man is accused of recording women in a restroom at the Mall of New Hampshire and in a dressing room at another store.

Police say 21-year-old Travis Demers, of Manchester, is charged with misdemeanor violation of privacy.

WMUR-TV reports that the charges stem from several incidents, including one in July when a woman reported seeing a man reach under a bathroom stall with a cellphone at the mall. A few days later, there was an incident in a dressing room at a store called Savers.

Police say Demers was arrested last week after being found again in the women's restroom at the mall. A phone number for Demers couldn't be located; it's unknown if he has an attorney.