Murder trial of Mitchell man moved to Yankton County

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — The trial of a Mitchell man accused of suffocating his wife has been moved from Davison County to Yankton County.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports Judge Chris Giles recently concluded 40-year-old James Brinker couldn't get a fair trial in Davison County.

Brinker is to stand trial in Yankton County in November for the October 2017 death of his 39-year-old wife, Marie. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter.

Authorities allege Brinker wrapped his wife in a blanket, placed her on a mattress, then put a sock in her mouth and tied a belt around her head to hold the sock in place.

Information from: Yankton Press and Dakotan, http://www.yankton.net/