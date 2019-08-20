Murder trial may start by end of year

MOUNT TABOR, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman accused of shooting and killing her husband may stand trial by the end of the year.

Peggy Shores was accused of killing her husband, David Shores, in December 2016. The Mount Tabor woman told police at the time that her husband was walking on the basement stairs, tripped and accidentally shot himself.

Shores pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in 2017. She's been held in prison since then.

Steven Howard, Peggy Shore's attorney, says the trial is expected to last up to two weeks.

The Rutland Herald reports the trial has already been pushed back several times.

