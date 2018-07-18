Murder-suicide suspected in deaths inside Helena home

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Investigators believe a man shot and killed a woman before turning the gun on himself inside a Helena home.

The Independent Record reports officers dispatched to the home Monday morning found 26-year-old Richard Ferris and 21-year-old Olivia Serrano dead. Police say the two were acquaintances but did not release any other details about the relationship or what might have led to the shootings.

The bodies have been taken to the state crime lab in Missoula.

No other information was released.

___

Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com