Murder conviction in 1991 Oklahoma City slaying dismissed

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City man who was sentenced to life in prison in the 1991 slaying of homeless man has been released due to DNA recovered at the scene.

A judge on Monday vacated the sentence and dismissed the case against 61-year-old Johnny Tallbear, saying his blood doesn't match samples collected by the police.

The judge ordered Tallbear's immediate release.

Tallbear expressed wonder at the cellphone he was handed to speak to an Associated Press reporter after he finished a brisket taco at a downtown Oklahoma City restaurant.

He says he feels relieved after fighting the murder charge for almost three decades.

Tallbear's case was taken on by the Innocence Project. Attorney Karen Thompson says much of the evidence, including the blood, was saved by the local crime lab.