Murder charged filed against Cedar Rapids arson suspect

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A murder charge has been filed against a man accused of setting a Cedar Rapids apartment fire.

Linn County District Court records say an amended criminal complaint with the new charge was filed Friday against 24-year-old Dallas Tullis, of Cedar Rapids. He's also charged with arson and two counts of assault. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Monday from The Associated Press.

Investigators say Tullis set a fire Feb. 28 that destroyed the apartment complex and injured some tenants, including Tullis. One of them was 65-year-old Steven Balvin, who died days later. His death prompted the new charge against Tullis.