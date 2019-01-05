Mother of shooting victim sues bar over son's 2016 death

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — The mother of a Connecticut man shot and killed two years ago in a pub parking lot is suing the bar and its permittee.

Tammy de la Cruz alleges her 24-year-old son, Joey Gingerella, died due the reckless and negligent failure of Ryan's Pub to provide security at the Groton establishment. The Day of New London reports the complaint does not specify an amount of damages, except for the standard demand for more than $15,000.

The Day says the permittee did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Gingerella was killed after a bartender asked him to check on a woman who was being beaten by her live-in boyfriend in the bar's parking lot.

The shooter, Dante A. Hughes, is serving a 45-year prison sentence for Dec. 11, 2016 shooting.

