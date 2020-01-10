Mother of 5 found beaten to death in Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police on Friday were searching for a suspect who killed a mother of five inside her home in the city's Mayfair section.

The 25-year-old's mother called police after finding the back door kicked in on Thursday night and officers discovered the woman dead in an upstairs bedroom, police said.

There were signs of a struggle and she likely died of blunt force trauma to the head, police said. No weapon was found.

"We're just not sure what it's over yet. We don't have many problems in this area. It's a pretty well-kept neighborhood. We don't have many issues, so we think it was someone who knew who this person was at this point," police Capt. John Walker said.

The woman's two biological children and three foster children were not home at the time and were watched by neighbors during the day, police said.

The biological children were taken to their father, while the foster children were turned over to child welfare officials.

The woman, whose name has not been released, drove a school bus.