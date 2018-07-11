Mother of 2 suspects in Randle teen's death arrested

RANDLE, Wash. (AP) — The mother of two suspects charged in the death of a 16-year-old Randle boy was arrested and a warrant for arrest has been issued for the older suspect's fiancee.

The Daily Chronicle reports that Kindra Adamson was arrested Tuesday on two counts of rendering criminal assistance.

Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer says she delayed the investigation into Ben Eastman III's death.

Eastman was reported missing June 27 and his body was found June 28 in a shallow grave on property near Randle.

Authorities are looking for Emma L. Brown of Glenoma who was identified by Meyer as suspect Jonathan Adamson's fiancee. She also was charged with two counts of rendering criminal assistance.

Adamson on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to murder, rape, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful disposal of remains.

Adamson's 16-year-old brother is scheduled to enter pleas to the same charges Thursday.

