Mother and daughter found dead in central Mississippi home

CAMDEN, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities are investigating the deaths of a mother and daughter whose bodies were found in their home.

Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland tells news outlets that the bodies of 45-year-old Falonda Jobe-Simpson and 21-year-old Davonda Washington were found Tuesday night in their house in Camden.

The community is in central Mississippi's Madison County, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of the capital city of Jackson.

A relative, Joiniter Jobe, tells WAPT-TV that he saw the bodies and it appeared they had been burned. Jobe is Washington's uncle, and he said she was a Delta State University student who was home for the summer.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Madison County Sheriff's Department are investigating the case.