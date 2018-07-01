  • Russian special police officers enter a store of the Diksi chain in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Police in the Russian capital have freed a supermarket employee who was held hostage for several hours by a knife-wielding man. The suspect, who was arrested Sunday after policer stormed into the market, was intoxicated and a previous offender, Moscow police said. Photo: Nikolay Koreshkov, AP / Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MOSCOW (AP) — Police in the Russian capital have freed a supermarket employee who was held hostage by a knife-wielding man for several hours.

Moscow police said the suspect was arrested Sunday after police officers stormed the market. They described him as a previous offender who was intoxicated when he took the woman employee hostage.

Russian news reports say she suffered minor injuries.

The incident occurred at a branch of the Diksi supermarket chain in the Koptevo area of Moscow, northwest of the city's center.