Morton County farmer sentenced for sexually assaulting boys

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A Morton County farmer accused of sexually assaulting two teenage boys has been sentenced to probation.

Fifty-year-old James Hopfauf, of rural Flasher, had said after his arrest last fall that the teens were simply helping him with his bad back.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of felony sexual assault in a deal with prosecutors.

He was given three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $525 in fees. He also is required to register as a sex offender and get counseling. Should he violate his probation, he could be sent to prison for a year.

