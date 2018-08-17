Mormon critics challenge church's tax-exempt status

HONOLULU (AP) — Mormon critics are asking the U.S. Internal Revenue Service to investigate allegations that the church uses a Hawaii cultural center to commit tax fraud.

Gay-rights activist and Mormon critic Fred Karger delivered a complaint to a Honolulu IRS office Thursday asking for an investigation into alleged tax abuses involving the Polynesian Cultural Center, Brigham Young University-Hawaii and a development company.

The complaint comes after Mormon critics aired television ads last year asking current and former Mormons to divulge information that could harm the church's tax-exempt status.

A church spokesman declined to comment.

Karger says it's unlikely the tax-exempt status will be revoked, but he hopes the attention forces changes. He's also seeking investigations from other government agencies.

The Utah-based church has 16 million members worldwide, including 74,000 in Hawaii.