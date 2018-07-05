More remains found near home used by Canadian serial killer

















OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Human remains have been discovered in the Toronto ravine behind a home that alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur used as storage for his landscaping business.

Detective Sgt. Hank Idsinga told reporters Thursday that the remains were found with the help of K-9 units and have been sent to forensic authorities.

"We haven't identified what the remains are or who they belonged to," Idsinga said.

The 66-year-old McArthur is accused of killing eight men.

Police have found the remains of seven of the men inside of planters at the property.

The victims have been identified as Selim Esen, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

An eighth man, Majeed Kayhan, is still missing.

McArthur is believed to have targeted men he met on gay dating apps.

Police have searched more than 100 sites throughout the city, but all of the remains discovered to date were found at the same home in Toronto's Leaside neighborhood.

Idsinga said identifying the newly discovered remains could take months depending on their condition and the testing required.

Police will continue excavating the ravine for at least another week.

McArthur's case is scheduled to return to court July 23.