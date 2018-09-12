More police videos show response to Las Vegas mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas have released more officer body-camera video showing rifle-toting officers taking positions in empty casinos, searching hotel rooms and directing tourists away from the scene of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

An officer in one of 34 clips made public Wednesday under a court order advises pedestrians that most of the Las Vegas Strip is closed due to an active shooter at the Mandalay Bay resort.

The gunman killed 58 people and injured more than 800 at an outdoor concert venue nearly a year ago.

The new videos shed no new light on the investigation that Sheriff Joe Lombardo declared closed last month with no motive found.

Authorities say Stephen Paddock was the only shooter and his attack didn't involve terrorism.

An FBI report is expected by the end of the year.