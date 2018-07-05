Montana mental health council accused of fraud

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A 55-year-old Montana mental health counselor has been accused of fraudulently billing Medicaid about $73,500 for services she never provided and listed some recipients who were never her clients.

Dana Trandahl, of Butte, is scheduled to be arraigned July 12 after being arrested on May 18. She is free after posting $5,000 bail.

The Montana Standard reports that Trandahl and her public defender could not be reached for comment.

According to charging documents, the fraudulent billing of Medicaid by Trandahl occurred between 2012 and 2016.

Judge Kurt Krueger is overseeing the case.

