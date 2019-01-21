Montana man charged in double-fatal crash in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Montana man is facing negligent homicide charges in a crash in the western North Dakota oil patch that killed two people from Arizona.

Sixty-three-year-old Douglas Landis, of Dagmar, Montana, is charged in the Oct. 5 deaths of 28-year-old David Wilcox, of Tempe, Arizona, and 22-year-old Taylor Denny, of Phoenix.

Authorities say the pickup truck they were in and Landis' semitrailer collided on a snowy state Highway 23 near New Town.

Landis faces two felony counts that each carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Court documents do not list an attorney for him. He could enter pleas at a Feb. 28 hearing.