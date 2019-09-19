Montana judge rejects defendant plea deal in beheading case

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has rejected one defendant's plea deal after prosecutors say he and his co-defendant beheaded a man they met at a casino.

The Billings Gazette reported Wednesday that 35-year-old Jeffery Haverty reached an agreement in June that included a 50-year prison sentence and required him to testify against co-defendant 33-year-old Donald Cherry.

Officials say the ruling allows Haverty to withdraw his admission and plead not guilty to deliberate homicide.

Prosecutors say Haverty and Cherry met 41-year-old Myron Knight at a Montana casino in 2017 before taking turns cutting off his head.

Defense attorney did not immediately respond for comment.

Prosecutors say Cherry faces charges of deliberate homicide, evidence and witness tampering and intimidation.

A January trial is scheduled for Cherry and an April trial is scheduled for Haverty.

