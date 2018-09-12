Montana football player charged with misdemeanor assault

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A University of Montana football player is charged with misdemeanor assault for a fight outside a Missoula bar in May in which the victim lost two of his front teeth.

Missoula County prosecutors say the victim was trying to break up a fight between running back Jeremy Calhoun and another man when Calhoun punched the victim in the mouth.

Court records say the victim underwent surgery to replace his lost teeth with implants.

Calhoun, who has served a two-game suspension due to the fight, was scheduled to make an initial appearance in Justice Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The Missoulian reports Calhoun pleaded not guilty in Municipal Court in Missoula late last month to a disorderly conduct charge filed for an incident that occurred on June 21.