Mom uses soup can to stop thief from stealing SUV with son
HOLLY HILL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman with her 2-year-old son stopped a carjacking by threatening to throw a soup can at the would-be thief.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the attempted theft occurred Tuesday in Holly Hill.
Police say the man tried to steal the woman's SUV after crashing a stolen car nearby. Investigators say the woman grabbed a can of Progresso soup and yelled at the man to get away. The man ran off.
Police officers were searching for the man.
The woman didn't want to be identified.
