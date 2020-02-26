Mom of missing toddler arrested for filing police report

In this Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, photo, Angela Boswell appears in Wilkes County District Court in Wilkesboro, N.C. Boswell is the grandmother of Evelyn Mae Boswell, a 15-month-old Tennessee girl who is the subject of an Amber Alert. The child's grandmother, Angela Boswell, and her boyfriend, William McCloud, were arrested last week in North Carolina on fugitive warrants unrelated to the toddler's disappearance, Wilkes County Sheriff's Lt. Logan Kerr said.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The mother of a 15-month-old Tennessee girl who is the subject of an Amber Alert has been arrested for filing a false police report.

The Bristol Herald Courier reported Tuesday night that Megan Boswell, who has said the toddler’s grandmother took the little girl to Mendota, Virginia, was charged with one count of filing a false police report, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. She is being held on $1,000 bail.

She is accused of providing detectives and and agents with a number of conflicting statements during the investigation, according to the Herald Courier.

Boswell told WJHL-TV on Monday that her mother took Evelyn Mae Boswell to a campground. Authorities later searched the area and didn't find the girl, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office told the station late Monday.

The child's grandmother, Angela Boswell, and her boyfriend, William McCloud, were arrested last week in North Carolina on fugitive warrants unrelated to the toddler's disappearance, Wilkes County Sheriff's Lt. Logan Kerr said.

They agreed on Monday to be extradited back to Tennessee. Boswell told the judge she wanted to return home and resolve the situation with her granddaughter, news outlets reported.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that McCloud and Boswell are “believed to have information” regarding the whereabouts of the girl, who was reported missing Feb. 18, but might not have been seen since December.

The TBI said Evelyn's mother and grandmother have given conflicting dates and accounts about the girl's disappearance.