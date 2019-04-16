Mom of missing boy pleads not guilty to child cruelty

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A California woman has pleaded not guilty to a charge of child cruelty against her 8-year-old son, who authorities say is missing and believed dead.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise reports Jillian Godfrey was ordered Monday to return to court May 17.

Police in the city of Corona said last month that they are still looking for Noah McIntosh. But after searching three locations, investigators said they found evidence that the boy was killed. Court papers show the items include a plastic bag with residue consistent with blood, blender parts and empty bottles of drain cleaner.

Noah's father, Bryce McIntosh, previously pleaded not guilty to murder and child cruelty in the case.

Godfrey, who reported her son missing, is not charged in the alleged slaying.

Noah would have turned 9 on March 31.