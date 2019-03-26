Mom faces charges after driver finds nearly naked child

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A western Pennsylvania mom faces felony child endangerment charges after her 3-year-old daughter was found standing outside nearly naked in near-freezing conditions.

Pittsburgh police say a subsequent investigation determined the girl and her two young siblings — an infant and a 6-year-old — were living in filthy conditions in a rowhouse.

Authorities say a passing motorist called 911 after seeing the girl standing on the sidewalk in front of the rowhouse on March 18 with only a towel covering her. It was around 9 a.m. and the temperature was 35 degrees.

The woman walked the girl inside and saw the infant alone on a couch.

The children's mother, 23-year-old Stevatezia Terrelle Cha Mickel, told police she was in the bathroom when the 3-year-old, who knows how to open doors, went outside.

It's not clear if Mickel has retained an attorney.