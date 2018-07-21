Mom, daughter to spend night in Lizzie Borden murder room

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A mother and daughter with a mutual love of the macabre have won an online auction to spend a night in the bedroom where Lizzie Borden is thought by some to have killed her stepmother with an ax.

Sara Love, of Bath, New York, tells The Herald-News she paid $425 for a night in the room at the Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast in Fall River as a retirement gift for her mom.

Love and her mother, Marie Schinck of Manchester, New Hampshire, are scheduled to spend the night of Aug. 4 in the room, the anniversary of the 1892 ax murders of Andrew and Abby Borden.

Lizzie Borden was tried and acquitted of the killings, but to this day some people think she got away with murder.

Information from: The (Fall River, Mass.) Herald News, http://www.heraldnews.com