Mom charged with murder in case of missing son

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Florida police have arrested the mother of a missing toddler whose body was found this week.

The Bradenton Herald reports 21-year-old Chelsea Stinson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau. Largo police say Stinson reported Jordan missing Saturday night.

She told authorities then that the two were walking Saturday night when she accepted a ride from a stranger. She said the stranger named "Antwan" knocked her unconscious, and she awoke alone in a wooded area hours later.

Police issued an Amber Alert and later released a sketch of "Antwan." Largo Police Maj. Stephen Slaughter says the Amber Alert was canceled when police found Jordan's body late Tuesday.

Police say details will be released Wednesday. It's unclear if Stinson has a lawyer to contact for comment.

___

Information from: The Bradenton (Fla.) Herald , http://www.bradenton.com