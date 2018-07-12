Mitchell man accused of firing shots from car during chase

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — A Mitchell man is facing drug and weapons charges for allegedly firing gunshots at another vehicle during a chase.

The Daily Republic reports 36-year-old Bernard Drapeau and 27-year-old Malissa Garmong were found early Wednesday near a car allegedly involved in the chase. Garmong also faces drug charges.

Authorities say a pickup hit Garmong's nearby parked car, and then followed Garmong and Drapeau in his vehicle as they drove away. Drapeau is accused of firing three shots from his car during the chase, but nobody was harmed.

Authorities say they found a scale with what they believed to be methamphetamine residue on Drapeau and about 2.8 ounces of what appeared to be meth near Garmong. Officials allege they also found meth and pills on Garmong.

It wasn't immediately clear if Garmong and Drapeau have attorneys.

___

