Mistrial against white nationalist over Capitol melee charge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jurors have deadlocked on whether to convict the only white supremacist charged in a 2016 melee at the California state Capitol that injured at least 14 people.

Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Stacy Boulware Eurie declared a mistrial Monday in the case against William Scott Planer.

The Sacramento Bee reports that jurors told the judge they couldn't reach a verdict on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors say Planer knocked a defenseless person unconscious with a pole during a fight between members of the Traditional Workers Party and anti-fascist counter-protesters.

Planer's attorneys say he acted in self-defense.

Prosecutors didn't immediately say whether they'll seek a second trial.

The mistrial comes as three counter-protesters prepare for a separate trial on assault charges.