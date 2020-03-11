https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Missouri-youth-counselor-charged-with-child-15122326.php
Missouri youth counselor charged with child pornography
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri youth counselor has been charged with sending child pornography to an undercover officer.
Fifty-four-year-old Michael Kreitler, of Byrnes Mill, was charged Tuesday with one count of promoting child pornography. He is jailed on $75,000 cash only bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
Saint Louis County police said in a news release that he sent links to download hundreds of videos and images of child pornography to the the undercover officer.
The release said his job as a counseling supervisor with Lutheran Family and Children's Services had him in direct contact with children often, although no other victims are known.
