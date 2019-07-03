Missouri pays $500K after losing campaign finance lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri taxpayers have footed a more than $500,000 legal bill after the state attorney general lost a case defending a new campaign finance law.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday that attorneys fighting against the law on behalf of two lobbying groups were paid roughly $508,000 in taxpayer dollars in legal fees after winning the case.

Part of a 2016, voter-approved campaign finance law banned campaign contributions between political action committees.

Attorney Chuck Hatfield represented the Association of Missouri Electrical Cooperatives in a lawsuit to overturn the ban. Todd Graves represented the American Democracy Alliance.

They won. Federal judges ruled that the ban violated free speech laws . U.S. District Court Senior Judge Ortrie Smith in April ordered the state to pay the attorneys' as much as $575-an-hour legal fees.

