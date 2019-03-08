Missouri pastor charged with molestation of 14-year-old girl

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (AP) — A southwestern Missouri pastor is facing criminal charges after being accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 45-year-old Gregory Reese was charged Sunday with child molestation and three counts of statutory sodomy.

Reese was pastor at an Assemblies of God church in Mountain View. An official with the denomination's Southern Missouri District Council says Reese was fired after criminal charges were filed.

A probable cause statement says the girl came forward in February to report that Reese inappropriately touched her and tried to have oral sex with her. Authorities say the alleged incident happened at Reese's home.

Reese is free on bond. His attorney, Daniel Moore, says he doesn't have much information yet and declined comment.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com