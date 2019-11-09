Missouri man gets life for 2016 double homicide in St. Louis

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty in a 2016 double homicide and robbery.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 35-year-old Brandon Harris, of Northwoods, was sentenced Thursday to six concurrent life terms. In a deal with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty in October to two counts of second-degree murder, robbery, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession.

Prosecutors say Harris he shot 35-year-old Dana Robinson and 37-year-old Antonio Harris during an armed robbery on July 20, 2016, in St. Louis County's Castle Point area. Robinson died at the scene; Antonio Harris died later at the age of 39 from his injuries.

Brandon Harris is also set to stand trial in December on murder charges for two other July 2016 homicides. He is accused of killing 32-year-old Travis Jones inside his apartment and fatally shooting 37-year-old Patrick Wilhite two days later.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com