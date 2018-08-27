Missouri man charged in animal abuse death

HOPKINS, Mo. (AP) — A second Missouri man has been charged with animal abuse in connection with a pet slaying case.

The Maryville Forum reports that Dalton Peve of Hopkins has been charged with animal abuse and torture or mutilation of a living animal in connection with the April 21 case involving a dog being hung alive by a cable.

The probable cause statement says Nodaway County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Casteel received multiple anonymous tips that said Pope bragged about hanging the black and white husky.

The statement says the county Sheriff's Office has received numerous driving and animal abuse complaints about Peve. The statement says he's "a threat to the community."

Lincoln Pope of Pickering was also charged in the case in July.

Information from: Maryville Daily Forum, http://www.maryvilledailyforum.com