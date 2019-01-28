Missouri day care operator charged after toddler death

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri day care operator is facing criminal charges after an infant died and toddlers were allegedly found restrained at her facility last year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 39-year-old Laura Minnick of Maplewood was charged Friday with seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police went to the home day care center on Nov. 16 and found a 3-month-old girl in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police and court documents showed that an investigation found plastic shelving and crates placed on top of playpens to keep toddlers from "escaping."

Court documents say officers smelled alcohol on the owner's breath and an empty wine box in the trash.

Minnick does not have a listed phone number and does not yet have an attorney.

