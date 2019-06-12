Missoula man pleads guilty to shooting 2 during robbery

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted deliberate homicide for shooting two people during a March 2018 convenience store robbery in Missoula.

The Missoulian reports 19-year-old Chase James Munson also pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbery, criminal mischief and felony theft for stealing a vehicle. Munson's sentencing is set for July 22.

Munson told District Judge Karen Townsend he entered the store while under the influence of drugs intending to rob it and panicked.

A customer was shot in the head and a clerk was shot in the shoulder. Both victims survived the shooting.

Munson's co-defendant, Ivory Brien, was given a 10-year deferred sentence for conspiracy to commit robbery and misdemeanor assault for using pepper spray on both victims.

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com