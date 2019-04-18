Missoula foster parents plead not guilty to child abuse

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Missoula couple have pleaded not guilty in a Montana court to criminal child endangerment and other charges in their treatment of foster children.

The Missoulian reports Angela and Malcolm Cobler entered their pleas Thursday. Each face nine charges, including criminal child endangerment, endangering the welfare of children and several counts of assault on a minor. Malcolm Cobler is also charged with tampering with evidence.

Deputy Missoula County Attorney Lacey Lincoln said prosecutors plan separate trials for the two.

Angela Cobler's trial was tentatively set for Sept. 9, and Malcolm Cobler's trial was scheduled for Aug. 12.

Angela Cobler once operated a daycare that closed in 2012. She and her husband adopted an 11-year-old girl and her older brother in 2013. The children were removed from the home last July.

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com