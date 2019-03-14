Mississippi teen wounded last week dies from her injuries

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A teen who was shot and wounded last week near the Mississippi coast has died from her injuries.

Gulfport Police Sgt. James Griffin told news outlets that 16-year-old Imani Rogers died Wednesday from the injuries suffered when she was shot in the head March 8.

A 17-year-old male was originally charged with aggravated assault. Griffin said those charges will be upgraded to manslaughter.

Griffin said investigators think the suspect acted recklessly when he fired a gun in the home where Rogers was wounded.

Three other teens have been charged with hindering the investigation.