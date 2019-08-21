Mississippi sheriff who lost primary resigns amid inquiry

ABERDEEN, Miss. (AP) — A northeast Mississippi sheriff unseated in the Democratic primary election earlier this month has resigned abruptly, amid an investigation by the state auditor's office.

Also, a day after Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell resigned on Tuesday, Republican Andy Hood quit the race Wednesday, leaving Democratic nominee Kevin Crook unopposed for sheriff in the November general election.

Local news outlets report a video surfaced before the Aug. 6 Democratic primary showing a county jail inmate assembling a sign with Cantrell's name on it. Cantrell has denied wrongdoing.

Logan Reeves, a spokesman for state Auditor Shad White, says investigators sent an affidavit to the Monroe County prosecutor summarizing findings. Reeves says it's the office's understanding that Cantrell resigned as a result of the investigation.

County supervisors will name an interim sheriff Friday.