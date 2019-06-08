Mississippi man won't get new trial on 3 murder convictions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Court of Appeals has denied a new trial for a man convicted of killing two women and the baby with whom one of the women was pregnant.

The Hattiesburg American reports the court rejected an argument that jurors should have been allowed to consider Gregory Eugene Mootye's alibi. He originally said he was at his own home when the killings happened elsewhere, but two witnesses contradicted that.

In 2011, a Forrest County jury convicted Mootye on three counts of murder, and a judge gave him three life sentences.

Those killed were 49-year-old Alesia Twillie; her pregnant daughter, 26-year-old Anjelica Twillie; and the 7-month-old fetus inside Anjelica Twillie. Their bodies were discovered in their home. Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said the women died from gunshot and stab wounds.

