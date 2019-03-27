Mississippi man gets 20 years in prison for fatal DUI crash

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing a woman while driving drunk.

The Natchez Democrat reports 30-year-old Gary White was sentenced Monday in the 2017 death of 32-year-old Meagan Gunter Smith. He was originally charged with aggravated DUI and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month.

Circuit Court Judge Debra Blackwell said Natchez police had to review surveillance video to determine White's car hit Smith. Blackwell told Smith she knows he's a good person after reading the pre-sentence investigation, and that the alcohol was the only reason she could think of why he didn't show compassion after hitting Smith.

White's mother collapsed in the courtroom and an ambulance was sent, but she wasn't taken to a hospital.

