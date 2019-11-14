Mississippi man gets 15 years for shooting at ex-coworker

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting at a former coworker.

News outlets report 56-year-old Johnnie Fulton Sr. pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Fulton was fired from Warren Paving in Gulfport and returned the next day with a gun. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burrell says Fulton got out of his car, chased an employee and fired a shot at him, which missed.

Investigators obtained phone records where Fulton admitted he was angry and deserved to be punished because he could’ve hurt someone.

Fulton’s trial was set for Wednesday but after hearing court motions, he entered a guilty plea.

Fulton was prosecuted under the habitual offender statute because he has at least five prior felony convictions from other states.