Mississippi journalists honor those killed at Maryland paper

Employees in the Clarion Ledger newsroom in Jackson, Miss.,, observe a moment of silence Thursday, July 5, 2018, to honor five people shot to death a week earlier at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md. Pictured are editorial cartoonist Marshall Ramsey, reporter Sarah Fowler, editor Barbara Gauntt, reporter Jimmie Gates and editor Tammy Ramsdell.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Employees at newsrooms in Mississippi have observed a moment of silence to honor five people killed last week at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

At the Clarion Ledger in Jackson, 15 people stood with their heads bowed and hands folded Thursday at 1:33 p.m. central time — a week since the shooting began in Maryland.

About a dozen employees at the Sun Herald in Gulfport sat in silence after a newsroom meeting.

Clarion Ledger reporter Sarah Fowler says the Maryland killings seemed "personal" because it's not unusual for journalists to receive threatening phone calls or messages.

Another Clarion Ledger reporter, Jimmie Gates, says although he didn't know the victims, he felt an emotional connection because journalism is like a fraternity or sorority.