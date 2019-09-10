Missing mom case highlights challenges for investigators

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The challenges law enforcement officials face in investigating a suspected murder without a body are on display in the case of missing Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos.

Some experts believe police have compiled overwhelming evidence against her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. Authorities have charged him and his girlfriend with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution, but no murder charge has been lodged.

Jennifer Dulos vanished on May 24 after dropping her children off at their school in New Canaan. She hasn't been seen since.

Fotis Dulos denies any involvement in her disappearance and believes she is still alive.

Law enforcement experts say investigators in a murder case with no body need extra time to shore up circumstantial evidence before filing a murder charge.