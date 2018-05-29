Missing infant found safe in Waterloo

WATERLOO, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a missing infant and a woman suspected of abducting him have been found in Waterloo.

Police Maj. Joe Liebold says the 4-month-old boy, Rashaun Graves Jr., was found safe with the 28-year-old woman Tuesday morning. The relationship between the two was not immediately released.

Police issued an Amber Alert after the baby was taken, saying the woman might be taking him to Texas.