Missing Colorado woman's baby to stay with maternal family

This booking photo provided by the Teller County Sheriff's office shows Patrick Frazee, the fiance of missing Colorado woman Kelsey Berreth, who was arrested Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at his home in the community of Florissant, Colo., Frazee is charged with first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder. Berreth was last seen on Thanksgiving at a grocery store near her home in central Colorado.

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) — A 1-year-old Colorado girl whose father is accused of killing her mother will stay with her maternal grandparents for now.

A judge granted temporary custody to the maternal grandparents during a closed hearing Thursday.

The girl's father, 31-year-old Patrick Michael Frazee, was arrested Dec. 21 on suspicion of killing her mother, 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth.

Frazee and Berreth were engaged.

Berreth's body hasn't been found but police say they believe she is dead.

A court summary of Thursday's hearing says Frazee's mother filed a motion to intervene in the custody case and made an unspecified placement request. The summary didn't say whether she had asked for custody. The court delayed action on her requests.

Patrick Frazee's next court appearance is Monday. The next hearing in the custody case is Jan. 3.